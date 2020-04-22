Carole Baskin Robbins, Iran, Marcus Mumford, Ebola, Vinny Guadagnino, Dua Lipa, Chromatica, Justin Trudeau Hair Flip: HOT LINKS

WAR WITH IRAN. Trump’s latest distraction from his abysmal COVID-19 failure. “The threat, which contributed to a recovery in oil prices, came days after the Pentagon claimed that ships from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy took ‘dangerous and provocative’ actions near U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Persian Gulf. “

I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

SEAN STRUB. AIDS activist-turned-mayor of Milford, Pennsylvania reflects on COVID-19 crisis: “We started mitigation earlier than many other places, certainly in Pennsylvania, with a shut-down recommendation on March 12,” Strub said. “In the HIV/AIDS epidemic, I’d witnessed first-hand the impact of government inaction and indifference and how that can translate into harmful public health outcomes. Now that I’m a public official, I was determined that would not be me.”

LAS VEGAS. Mayor wants all businesses opened, in modern day survival of the fittest… “Assume everybody is a carrier. And then you start from an even slate…And let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if, in fact, they become evident that they have disease, they’re closed down. It’s that simple”

PROHIBIT CORONAVIRUS DISCRIMINATION. 170 national, state and local LGBTQ and allied organizations sign open letter calling for non-discrimination in COVID-19 crisis.

SEAN HANNITY. New Yorkers owe thanks to Trump for their lives: “Comrade de Blasio, if President Trump didn’t bail your sorry unprepared ass out, guess what? Many more New Yorkers in your city would’ve died, many more would have been infected, many more would’ve been hospitalized then nobody would’ve had a ventilator.”

EBOLA. Trump tweet from 2014 comes back to haunt him as he pushes for governors to open economies.

All the governors are already backing off of the Ebola quarantines. Bad decision that will lead to more mayhem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2014

BEFORE AND AFTER OF THE DAY. Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino reveals what the keto diet has done for him. “Everything just seems to regulate itself out when i cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part ( with treat meals in between of course) this isn’t easy to do in the modern sugar world but possible.”

ROBERT DE NIRO. The pandemic is like 9/11: “It feels the same, except this is like something we see in a movie. It happened too fast. It’s unreal to see every big city in the world just sort of empty.”

LIZ UIHLEIN. Billionaire GOP donor wants Wisconsin governor recalled over lockdown order.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU. The hair flip that broke the internet.

BASKIN ROBBINS. Kansas Baskin Robbins says Carole Baskin sign is boosting business: “She says her son swore the sign would be especially appreciated right now with the popularity of the doc … coupled with the thousands of memes, songs and dances that have sprung up, with most of them taking shots at Carole Baskin. But get this … Peggy says she had never heard of ‘Tiger King,’ but took her son’s word for it because he insisted the sign would cheer people up. He wasn’t lying. The sign’s exploded all over social media, and that’s translated extremely well for the cash register.”

BEST SIGN EVER!🐅🤣 "My mom took my advice on the Baskin-Robbins marquee sign." – Mike H. pic.twitter.com/oD6cvfQQ0J — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 20, 2020

DUA LIPA. I’m filming a new music video in isolation: “I’m going to keep it a little secret for now, but we are working on a new music video for a new song, which I’m excited about…we’ve been working on the video for that from home. Trying to do something fun…but it has its own story. We’ll let that happen. When the time comes, you’ll see.”

CHROMATICA. Tracklist leaks for Lady Gaga’s upcoming album, features tracks with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John.

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE DAY. “Past, Present and Future” Harry Evans ft Sophie Correa-Smith and Lía Verdeja.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. White Lines.

TECH REVIEW OF THE DAY. Marques Brownlee reviews the iPhone SE.

COLLAB OF THE DAY. Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford “Lay Your Head On Me”.

