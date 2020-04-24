This Adorable Gay TikTok Couple is Promoting LGBT Visibility Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown: WATCH

Sebastian Wood and Monty Keates, a young gay couple living together in Britain’s TikTok house, are using their status as social-media influencers to promote LGBT representation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wood, 20, and Keates, 17, are among six people who moved into the house with their manager last month — a week before Britain’s lockdown began — to film an online reality TV show known as Bytehouse. Since then, one British LGBT charity has advised young queer people to “hit pause” on coming out while isolated with their families.

“We’re a really diverse group (in the house) and we’re good to look up to, especially for younger members of the LGBTQ community who are maybe closeted and don’t want to come out yet,” Keates told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “We do make sure that we get the representation that’s needed out there, we do make videos about our relationship. We’re in a healthy gay relationship and that’s a good thing to be seen, especially today.”

Read the full story here, and check out a few more of the couple’s recent TikTok videos together below.