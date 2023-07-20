Towleroad Gay News

In the US, LGBTQ young people of color report feeling safest on TikTok

Published by
Relaxnews

By FabrikaCr / Getty Images There are both good and bad sides to social media. And the LGBTQ+ community is sadly often the target of online hate. Yet, a recent report suggests that some social networks can have a positive impact on the mental health of members of this community. There are both good and bad sides to social media. And the LGBTQ+ community is sadly often the target of online hate. Yet, a recent report suggests that some social networks can have a positive impact on the mental health of members of this community. The findings of this research* by The Trevor Project may sound surpr…

