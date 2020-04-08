Trans Woman Burned Alive by Gang in Jakarta

A 42-year-old transgender woman was burned alive by gang members in Jakarta, Indonesia who are still at large.

The Jakarta Post reports: “According to Yuni, a 48-year-old activist at transgender advocacy group Yayasan Srikandi Sejati, who was also Mira’s friend, the gang members accused Mira of stealing a truck driver’s phone and wallet. The truck driver had parked his vehicle near Mira’s home. Orin, another friend of Mira’s, was there when the incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday. Orin told the Post that the gang members, who worked as informal security guards for trucks that parked in their neighborhood, had beaten up Mira after they could not find the goods they accused her of stealing. Orin said that not long after they had beaten Mira, two of the gang members poured roughly 2 liters of gasoline on her.”

The gang members reportedly lit Mira on fire after threatening to burn her if she wouldn’t confess.