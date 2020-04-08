‘Friday’ Singer Rebecca Black Comes Out as Queer

Rebecca Black, who rose to fame when her song “Friday” went viral in 2011, has come out as queer.

Black spoke about her sexual orientation with co-hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman on the podcast Dating Straight. Said Black, of not having spoken about it till now: “I made a conscious decision not to ‘come out.’ I guess people starting asking and I stopped not responding. I’m still in the process it feels like.”

Added Black, of how she identifies: “Every day is different. It’s something over the past few years, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with myself about. To me, the word queer feels really nice. I’ve dated a lot of different types of people and I don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the ‘gay’ side than others.”