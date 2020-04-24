Trump Forces 1,000 West Point Cadets to Return to New York So He Can Deliver Commencement Address

After closing down and sending students home due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Military Academy at West Point is being forced to bring back 1,000 cadets to its campus in New York — an epicenter for the virus — so President Donald Trump can deliver a commencement address.

The New York Times reported Friday that West Point had postponed its commencement, and school officials were unsure whether to hold one, before Trump announced that he would be speaking there.

From the NYT: And so last Friday, the day before Mr. Pence was to speak at the Air Force ceremony in Colorado, Mr. Trump, never one to be upstaged, abruptly announced that he would, in fact, be speaking at West Point. That was news to everyone, including officials at West Point, according to three people involved with or briefed on the event. The academy had been looking at the option of a delayed presidential commencement in June, but had yet to complete any plans. With Mr. Trump’s pre-emptive statement, they are now summoning 1,000 cadets scattered across the country to return to campus in New York, the state that is the center of the outbreak. “He’s the commander in chief, that’s his call,” said Sue Fulton, a West Point graduate and former chairwoman of the academy’s Board of Visitors. “Cadets are certainly excited about the opportunity to have something like the classic graduation, standing together, flinging their hats in the air. But everyone is leery about bringing 1,000 cadets into the New York metropolitan area for a ceremony. It’s definitely a risk.”

The ceremony is now set for June 13.

Read the NYT’s full story here.

In the middle of the #COVID19 pandemic, Trump announces he'll speak at West Point – without telling them ahead of time – putting cadets at risk as they are forced to return to school. https://t.co/NnTqsyijnt — VoteVets (@votevets) April 24, 2020

They're going to have to get on planes, and then trains up to West Point, then gather in close quarters to each other. This is totally unnecessary and endangers everyone involved, all to give Trump a platform to campaign and rant. https://t.co/J0LMNsE9rL — Don Friedman (@drf55) April 24, 2020

Class of '20 Med students took early Internships to aid in the Covid Pandemic. Trump, having failed to avert an avoidable crisis, will take a victory lap among cheering cadets. Teflon Don.



Trump Speech to Bring 1,000 West Point Cadets Back to Campus https://t.co/zzl7yZNqfq — Mickie Morganfield (Igor?YouTestedYet?) (@mickiedances) April 24, 2020

The Cadet Honor Code at ⁦@WestPoint_USMA⁩ is “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.” How will the cadets be able to tolerate ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, the biggest liar in history? #Hypocrisy #WestPoint https://t.co/X8HTBn2Cn0 — P.S. Urquidi (@psurquidi) April 24, 2020

Headline in three weeks: X number of West Point cadets summoned to NYC for Trump speech test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/UsvUFGasrx — YesBiscuit (@YesBiscuit) April 24, 2020