Trump Explodes at CNN Reporter Who Calls Him Out for ‘Self-Congratulation’ on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Don’t Have the Brains You Were Born With’ — WATCH

At Sunday’s coronavirus briefing/propaganda campaign from Donald Trump, CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond called out the president for congratulating himself on his response to the coronavirus crisis when 40,000 Americans are dead from it and 22 million are unemployed

Said Diamond: “More than 22 million Americans are unemployed because of this. Today we hit the grim milestone of more than 40,000 Americans now having died from the coronavirus. Can you explain then why you come out here and you are reading clips and–and uh, showing clips of praise for you and for your administration? Is this really the time for self-congratulation?”

Replied Trump: “Well, I will tell you this, what I’m doing is I’m standing up for the men and women that have done such an incredible job. Not for me, for the men and women, admirals, vice president, if I might, but all of the men and women. Thousands, tens of thousands of them that built hospitals in New York and New Jersey and all over this country in record time. They’d throw up 1000 beds in 4 days. I’m sticking up for those people. Those people have been incredible. I’m also sticking up for doctors and nurses and military doctors and nurses.”

“But the clips that you played and what you read earlier was praising you and your administration,” Diamond replied. “Why is now the moment to do that? On the day more than 40,000 Americans have now died?”

“Those people have been just absolutely excoriated by some of the fake news like you,” spat Trump. “You’re CNN. You’re fake news. And let me just tell you, they were excoriated by people like you that don’t know any better because you don’t have the brains you were born with. You should be praising the people that have done a good job, not doing what you do.”

“Look, you’re never going to treat me fairly, many of you and I understand that,” Trump ranted. “I got here with the worst, most unfair press treatment they say in the history of the United States for a president. They did say Abraham Lincoln had very bad treatment.”