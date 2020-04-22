Trump Promises Seniors ‘Their Lives Will Be Better Than Ever’ After Polls Show He’s Losing Their Support

Donald Trump tweeted to seniors on Wednesday morning, telling them “their lives will be better than ever” after polls showed he’s losing their support.

Tweeted Trump: “States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever…WE LOVE YOU ALL!”

Morning Consult reports: “As President Donald Trump increasingly signals interest in prioritizing economic interests, America’s senior citizens are growing critical of his approach.In mid-March, this group approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a higher rate than any other age group, with a net approval of +19. A month later, that level of support has dropped 20 points and is now lower than that of any age group other than 18-29-year-olds. “

NY Mag adds: “Similarly, Quinnipiac shows seniors approving of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus by a 48/45 margin in early March but disapproving by a 52/45 margin in early April. Quinnipiac also shows Biden’s lead among seniors swelling from 49/46 in March to 54/41 in April, even though the Democrat’s overall lead drops from 11 to eight points.”