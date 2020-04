A day after saying U.S. governors would “call the shots” when it comes to reopening their states amid the COVID-19 crisis, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed course.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted calls (above) to “LIBERATE” three states where Democratic governors have been targeted by anti-lockdown protesters.

Here’s how Twitter responded:

Stirring up hate against governors soley because they’re Democrats, governors who are doing nothing different than what their Republican counterparts are doing to protect people. https://t.co/JIUifKGATE — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) April 17, 2020

About the Michigan protesters, a reporter asked Trump yesterday, "shouldn't they listen to local authorities?" Trump's reply: "I think they listen to me. They seem to be protesters that like me." With these new tweets, is Trump making a direct appeal to his fans, to raise hell? pic.twitter.com/XkVV9miTgW April 17, 2020

Jesus H. Christ waving a Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/kibxI0lCMW — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) April 17, 2020

This comes a day after Trump said governors can make their own decisions about reopening their states but Whitmer has become a MAGA target and thus…. https://t.co/Fgt2h4bzV5 — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) April 17, 2020

These are states governed by democrats, who are enforcing the kind of public safety measures Trrump's own guidelines say are necessary. pic.twitter.com/pnW6ZXO91H — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) April 17, 2020

How far are we from half the country trying to secede? https://t.co/DLbNEgsTfR — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 17, 2020

The President of the United States (plural): pic.twitter.com/MPylhJbRMQ — 😷 David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 17, 2020

Trump just said that governors were going to "call your own shots." But now he's tweeting about 'liberating' states led by Democratic governors who have seen protests from anti-lockdown protesters. pic.twitter.com/LDEzuKjeEh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 17, 2020

Now that the death toll has hit nearly 5K in a single day, Donald Trump thought it might be helpful to encourage civil war.



This man is a monster. pic.twitter.com/kkfNELiSCj — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) April 17, 2020

Hey @FBI, the President of the United States appears to be calling for COVID-19-spreading riots against Democratic governors on his Twitter feed.



You can find him at @realDonaldTrump. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/oDt1EYBHbZ — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 17, 2020