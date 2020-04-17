The Internet Celebrates ‘Bat Appreciation Day’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Stop F–king Eating Them’

Today is Bat Appreciation Day, and Twitter users are celebrating the furry, flying mammals in the face of reports that they were the source of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Poor old bats. Imagine having your one moment in the middle of a global pandemic where all the humans are trying to blame you…🦇😔#BatAppreciationDay #Covid_19 https://t.co/8O8Ws6nIGP — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) April 17, 2020

The Mumbai Times reports: Did the flying mammal really bring the entire world to a grinding halt and onto its knees? Well, the short answer is, we’re not sure yet. Researchers are still trying to decode how the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen (the virus that causes the disease COVID-19) jumped from animals to humans. However, here’s what we do know: Bats, the second-largest order of mammals after rodents, have been shown to carry a number of deadly infections, including rabies and viruses related to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), Ebola and Nipah. It is important to clarify that despite much conjecture, there is no concrete scientific proof, so far, that the COVID-19 has taken flight from bats. Additionally, according to Bat Conservation International, bats carrying coronaviruses in the wild, undisturbed by people, are not a threat to human health. Bats often tend to get a bad reputation as they are associated with darkness and death in many cultures. In fact, the winged creatures play a beneficiary role in our natural environments by acting as pest controllers. They also pollinate flowers and disperse seeds enabling the sustenance of ecosystems. Even bat droppings act as a rich, natural fertilizer.

Today is International Bat Appreciation Day! Despite all the bad press, bats are actually pretty cool and very important in nature. We have a lot to learn about bats, viruses and disease – read our blog to learn more:https://t.co/wCfEfAnNY9#virology #bats #batappreciationday pic.twitter.com/Gt7A67I5BY — The Science Social (@TheSciSocial) April 17, 2020

#BatAppreciationDay I love bats because they save us billions of dollars annually in pest control and because without them, we wouldn't have tequila!



Also, look at this lil' guy eating a banana 😍 pic.twitter.com/2CDMlFCjtA April 17, 2020

Happy #BatAppreciationDay and please remember not to blame an innocent species for the failings of mankind. pic.twitter.com/oP9aBBZnO7 — Mr Rat (@McEgger) April 17, 2020

April 17th is National #BatAppreciationDay. Bats play an important role in many ecosystems around the world. They are crucial pollinators for cactus species and many other tropical plants, they help control insect populations & also disperse seeds!



Why are bats important to you? pic.twitter.com/YLB69M22Ms — EveryBat (@EveryBat) April 17, 2020

17 April is #BatAppreciationDay – though maybe less so this year… pic.twitter.com/XmupueEcRm — Jane Hoodless (@JaneHoodless) April 17, 2020

#BatAppreciationDay

y’all have seen me talk about bats before, they’re my favourite creatures, absolutely adorable and very important for the environment. they deserve much love and care, don’t blame a whole species for the mistakes of another. pic.twitter.com/jm5fxNgnRX — ‏ً🦇 (@fangtastiic) April 17, 2020

happy #batappreciationday now pls remember bats are friends not food ! pic.twitter.com/cQvF9fbgi6 — 🦇 アンバー (@ambxrlxx) April 17, 2020

bats are invaluable contributors to the environment and they're cute as shit but some people aren't ready for that conversation 🦇🥰 #BatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/auhWaESvI4 — ʏᴏᴏᴍғɪ⁷ ⓥ (@YoongcheolTrash) April 17, 2020

Bats are incredibly important animals for the Environment & need our protection & support!

Also….just look at these Baby Bat Burritos!#BatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/ZBNMzXuPRs — Steven McCarthy (@StevenMcCarthy9) April 17, 2020

in honor of #BatAppreciationDay here is my favorite bat: the Honduran White Bat pic.twitter.com/UUIG5RkZYd — foreskin gamer extreme (@nudeobama) April 17, 2020

#BatAppreciationDay to my favorite stripy bat the rare Pied Bat. He looks like a big bumble bee pic.twitter.com/4D9aCraTk3 — Dr. Coffee Bones 🗡 (@WhiteWillowTea) April 17, 2020

Today is #BatAppreciationDay and with all the bad press they’ve been getting recently, it’s even more important to protect them. Especially the 18 bat species we have here in the UK. We must be doing everything we can to save these fascinating creates and preserve biodiversity! pic.twitter.com/v7lPWs4gh8 — Panny | #StayHomeSaveLives (@panny_antoniou) April 17, 2020