Tunisia Denies Reports it Recognized Gay Marriage

Lotfi Zitoun

A Tunisian official has denied reports that it recognized a same-sex marriage after Tunisian LGBTQ organization Shams reported it on Facebook earlier this week.

The Jerusalem Post reports: “Speaking at a Tunisia parliament hearing, local affairs minister Lotfi Zitoun declared that gay marriage was not recognized and the news was a false story, according to a French-language story on the website Webdo Tunis. The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday, prior to Zitoun’s announcement, that the Tunisian LGBTQ organization Shams announced on its Facebook: ‘For first time in the history of Tunisia and the Arab world, a gay marriage contract between a man of French nationality and another of Tunisian nationality, is officially recognized in Tunisia.'”