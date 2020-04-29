Bill De Blasio, Pfizer Vaccine, Oscars 2021, Irrfan Khan, Voices Carry, Roger Stone and Julian Assange, Pope Francis, Little Britain: HOT LINKS

DE BLASIO. New York mayor enrages NYC’s Jewish community with tweets after breaking up orthodox funeral.

I saw the troubling photos from the funeral, but singling out the entire Jewish community for possible arrest sends a shiver down our collective spine.



Mr. Mayor, when you’ve got a message for “all communities,” we Jews are covered. https://t.co/DaDCj5xQRW — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) April 29, 2020

Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic. When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus April 29, 2020

I know it's a serious situation (& it is grotesque that the Hasids keep holding funerals), but my family can't stop laughing at how insanely tone-deaf it is for a NY mayor to tweet, in essence: "JEWS! Stop gathering. The cops are on their way." — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 29, 2020

Tipster says this is the Williamsburg funeral today of Rabbi Chaim Mertz who died from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/wsTvCrlzpb April 29, 2020

Singling out Jews for breaking social distancing, after mismanging the outbreak himself and very publicly going to the gym after the shutdown orders, is really incredible. pic.twitter.com/fULoPfyvs1 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 29, 2020

DEATH TOLL. Seven states may have death tolls much higher than official figures: “The analysis of the seven states—Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey—shows 9,000 more excess deaths over and above the 18,000 already attributed to COVID-19. Increasingly, analysts around the world are using the difference between total deaths from all causes during the pandemic and total death from all causes in normal times, saying this figure paints a clearer picture of the true impact of the pandemic, as it also captures deaths caused by knock-on effects of the virus, such as stresses on the health-care system or, on the flip side, reduced road traffic accidents.”

COVID, HIV, and CANCER. Mulling the relative risks.

VACCINE. Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine could be ready for emergency use by fall. “This is a crisis right now, and a solution is desperately needed by all.”

FAUCI. Second wave “inevitable”….

PRUDENCE AND OBEDIENCE. Pope urges adherence to coronavirus protocols.

I’M WITH HIM. Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: “The world today looks very different than the one so many of us fought for in 2016. Like many of you, I’m concerned — not only about our current health crisis, but about the deep-seated problems in our democracy that it lays bare, from inequity in our health care system to the high-wire act demanded of too many working parents.”

WIKILEAKS. Roger Stone told Julian Assange he was lobbying for him at highest levels: “In a direct message on Twitter cited by the FBI, Stone sought to reassure Assange that the issue was ‘still nonsense’ and said ‘as a journalist it doesn’t matter where you get information only that it is accurate and authentic.’ ‘If the US government moves on you I will bring down the entire house of cards,’ Stone wrote, according to a transcript of the message.”

RIP. Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53: “Khan, one of India’s best-known and most beloved actors, revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor — an abnormal growth that begin in the body’s specialized neuroendocrine cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. Earlier this week, Khan was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection, according to his PR agency.”

OSCARS 2021. Streaming films are in (due to coronavirus)!

NORTH KOREA. Kim Jong Un just chilling at luxury compound: “Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage near Wonsan provide further indications he has been at the coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the reclusive regime.”

VOICES CARRY. Did the hunk in the ‘Til Tuesday video die of AIDS 29 years ago? “Although every New Wave homo secretly wished they had someone who looked like him telling them how to dress and act, I’m not sure anyone knew the first thing about him. Turns out his name was Cully Holland — born Kevin Joseph Gallery, which is actually a better stage name — and he was born on Oct. 22 , 1957, in San Francisco. His was one of six children, five boys and one girl. His parents were named Daniel and Sally.”

LITTLE BRITAIN REVIVAL OF THE DAY. Matt Lucas and David Walliams bring back some of their characters.

