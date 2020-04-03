U.S. Records More Than 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day for the 1st Time

The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The LA Times reports: The figure increased the national death count to 6,921 as of early afternoon Pacific time. Nationally, there are more than 261,438 confirmed cases. That figure is higher than any what any other country has confirmed, although U.S. officials believe China and some governments may be under-reporting case numbers. On Thursday, the worldwide caseload eclipsed one million. More than 56,767 have died and more than 223,000 have recovered. In the United States, New York remains the hardest-hit area. Gov. Andew Cuomo said Friday the state had its deadliest day thus far with more than 562 dead, raising the total count there to 2,935. In California, there are more than 11,300 confirmed cases, according to a tally maintained by the Los Angeles Times. At least 250 have died.

In related news, President Donald Trump is facing new pressure to implement a national stay-at-home order from his top infectious-disease expert.

ABC News reports: In his strongest comments yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a prominent face in the fight against the pandemic, is now saying that he “doesn’t understand” why every state isn’t under a stay-at-home order — a move Trump continues to resist, arguing those decisions should be left to the states. “I don’t understand why that’s not happening,” Fauci told CNN at a town hall Thursday night, when asked about some states having not issued stay-at-home orders. “The tension between federally-mandated versus states rights to do what they want is something I don’t want to get into, but if you look at what’s going on in this country I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that — we really should be.” Trump has stuck to his view despite White House models revealing that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 — and that’s assuming that the entire country implements strict social distancing measures.

As of Friday afternoon, 10 states still had not issued stay-at-home orders, according to CBS News.