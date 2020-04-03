Jared Kushner, Dr. Fauci, Brooke Baldwin, Ilhan Omar, Bill Withers, Joe Exotic, Harry Styles, Troye Sivan, Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean: HOT LINKS

DUMB AND DUMBER: Trump Puts His Idiot Son-In-Law In Charge Of COVID Response. So why does Trump put Jared in charge of, well, practically everything? I can only guess that it’s because Jared is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person, the stupid person being the president.

Here's Jared Kushner going for the world record of most meaningless corporate buzzwords used in a single one-minute video clip

ON TRUMP’S WATCH: The U.S. Officially Lost 700,000 Jobs in March. In Reality, It Was Much, Much Worse.

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE: Millions of Americans could wait months for mailed stimulus checks, IRS tells Dems

‘I AM OKAY’: CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Diagnosed With Coronavirus

FEEL THIS: Dr. Fauci Shuts Down ‘Fox & Friends’ on Coronavirus Cure: ‘We Don’t Operate on How You Feel’

WATCH: Fauci Responds To Fox & Friends Questioning On Unproven Coronavirus Drug: 'We Don't Operate On How You Feel'

WHY NOT: Dr. Fauci bobblehead unveiled, portion of proceeds going to 100 Million Masks Challenge

Dr. Fauci bobblehead unveiled, portion of proceeds going to 100 Million Masks Challenge

TRUTH: Ilhan Omar Rips Trump’s ‘Appalling’ Management of Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Hundreds of Thousands Could Die’ Because of It

RIP: ‘Lean On Me’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

TIGER KING: Joe Exotic Wants Brad Pitt or “Joe Dirt” to Play Him

SPREADING HIS GERMS: Scamvangelist Spits on COVID-19: “I Blow the Wind of God on You!”

FYI: Ways to videochat other than Zoom & how to look cute on camera, if you care

FWIW: Harry Styles Reveals What He’s Been Doing in Isolation

BUMMER: The Release Dates For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ And ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Have Been Corona-Delayed

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

NEW SONGS OF THE DAY: Frank Ocean, “Dear April” and “Cayendo”

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Troye Sivan, “Take Yourself Home”

LATE-NIGHT PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys Puts An At-Home Spin On Flo Rida’s “My House”

FRIDAY FUR: Kenny Brain