Navy Declassifies Three ‘UFO’ Videos, Says ‘Aerial Phenomena Remain Characterized as Unidentified’ — WATCH

Last September, we reported on three videos of unusual objects encountered by Navy pilots that were released beginning in 2017 that were confirmed to be legitimate by the U.S. Navy.

The Pentagon said at the time that “the three videos were never cleared for public release” and added they “were never officially released to the general public by the DoD and should still be withheld.”

This week the Pentagon declassified the videos “in an effort ‘to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,’ said a Pentagon spokesperson. ‘The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified”, the spokesperson added.

Last September, Joseph Gradisher, official spokesperson for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told The Black Vault: ““The Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena. The ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology is used because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges.”

The Black Vault reported: “Originally released by the New York Times and To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) beginning in December of 2017, the three videos are commonly referred to as the “FLIR1,” “Gimbal” and “GoFast” (the third being released in March 2018). According to TTSA’s website, the clips represent, “… the first official evidence released by the US government that can be rightfully designated as credible, authentic confirmation that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) are real.” The Navy’s official position now confirms TTSA’s claims, at least, in part.”

The videos were originally released to the “To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSA)— the organization founded by Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge in 2015 to pursue research into UFOs and extraterrestrial life,” NBC New York reports. “According to TTSA’s analysis, the aircraft appears to be oval shaped with no obvious wings or tails. Authors note that at the same range, wings on a cruise missile would be visible on the Super Hornet’s imaging system. The analysis also notes that there is no visible exhaust plume trailing the aircraft, and compares that observation to a still image of an in-flight F-16 captured on the same imaging system.”