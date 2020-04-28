Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to FOX News radio’s Guy Benson on Monday and offered his thoughts on the upcoming 2020 election.

Said McConnell: “Let me just say that the Senate majority has not been a certainty at any point this cycle. We always knew from the beginning, and I’ve said consistently there’s going to be a dog fight. The other thing that’s not new is that we’re being outspent these days. We were outspent in 2016 and held the majority. We were outspent in 2018 and held the majority. We were outspent in every single race that we won in 2018 — and we were outspent. So I think it is also true that the Democrats are doing a better job of raising funds in recent years than we have. But we took the Senate in 2014, we kept it in 2016, and we increased our number in 2018. So the fact that Democrats are raising more money shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. That’s been the – been the case.”

“Now, we do have a lot of exposure,” McConnell continued. “This is the big class that took the majority in 2014, so we have a lot of people up. Twenty-three seats to defend. They only have 12. We have one really good pick up opportunity in Alabama and another really good pick up opportunity in Michigan. Everywhere else we’re on defense. So whether you’re on offense or defense sort of depends upon how you did six years before. And since we had such a great year in 2014, yes, we’re on defense in a lot of places. But these are very sharp people who took us to the majority, people like Steve Daines and Cory Gardner and Martha McSally, Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis, Susan Collins. All but Martha were on the ballot in ’14. They’re all sharp. She is as well. And look, I think it’s a tough fight.”

“We don’t have a lock on it, nor do they,” added McConnell. “It’s going to be a fight to the finish or like a knife fight in an alley.”