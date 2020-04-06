U.S. Surgeon General: ‘This is Going to Be the Hardest and Saddest Week of Most Americans’ Lives, Frankly’ — WATCH

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered some dire thoughts on the week ahead in an appearance on FOX News Sunday.

Said Adams: “This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that.”

Adams later said, “I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. There is hope but we’ve also got to all do our part.”