Trump Wanted to Let Coronavirus ‘Wash Over’ America Before Fauci Pointed Out That ‘Many People Would Die’ – WaPo

In a Situation Room meeting last month, Donald Trump told Dr. Anthony Fauci that he wanted to let coronavirus “wash over the country” before it was pointed out to him that “many people would die.”

The Washington Post reports: “It was the day the administration was adding Ireland and the United Kingdom to its travel restrictions, and Trump wanted to understand why talk of ‘herd immunity’ — allowing the coronavirus to sweep a nation largely unchecked, with the belief that those who survived would then be immune — was such a bad idea. ‘Why don’t we let this wash over the country?’ Trump asked, according to two people familiar with his comments, a question other administration officials say he has raised repeatedly in the Oval Office.”

The paper adds: “Fauci initially seemed confused by the term “wash over” but became alarmed once he understood what Trump was asking. ‘Mr. President, many people would die,’ Fauci said. The president said he understood but since then has repeatedly made clear he wants to reopen things soon — although significant roadblocks remain.”

