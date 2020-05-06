Barbra Streisand Releases Tribute Video for COVID-19 Frontline Workers: WATCH

Barbra Streisand released a new video for her track “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as a tribute to frontline healthcare workers on Tuesday. Streisand also encouraged listeners to donate to the nonprofit DirectRelief, which is providing aid during the COVID-19 crisis.

Writes Rolling Stone: “The song, written for the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel in 1945, was first recorded by Streisand in 1997, but her most famous rendition of the tune was at a surprise appearance at the close of the 2001 Emmy Awards. As Streisand notes at the beginning of the new clip, she sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at that time, nearly 20 years ago, to honor victims and first responders of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Since the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, it has once again become an anthem for medical staff and essential workers.”