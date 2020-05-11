Comedian Jerry Stiller Has Died at 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, according to a tweet from his son Ben Stiller, who said that the actor, known for his role as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, along with many others over a five-decade career, had “passed away from natural causes.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” the younger Stiller added.

The New York Daily News reports: “The Brooklyn-born Jerry Stiller appeared in more than 100 TV and movie roles over the course of a career that spanned seven decades. Among his most recognizable film performances include 1974′s “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three,” 1987′s “Hot Pursuit,” and two iterations of “Hairspray,” first in 1988 and then again in 2007. His longtime comedy partner was his wife, Anne Meara, with whom he made dozens of appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” performed at nightclubs and starred in prominent television and radio ads. Meara died in 2015 at age 85.”