‘Crime Against English’: Trump Says He Tested ‘Positively Toward Negative’ for COVID-19 (WATCH)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump attempted to explain the results of his latest test for COVID-19, and it didn’t go well.

Trump was responding to a question about how much longer he’ll be taking the dangerous, unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump announces that he has tested negative again for COVID-19: “I tested very positively in another sense … I tested positively toward negative.” https://t.co/rN66vZFXas pic.twitter.com/6Chrs68Rkn May 21, 2020

“I think it’s another day. I had a two-week regiment of hydroxychloroquine. And I’ve taken it just about two weeks. I think it’s another day. And I’m still here, and I tested very positively, in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative … but that’s a way of saying it, positively toward the negative.”

Reactions below.

Is he just straight up doing this for The Daily Show now? https://t.co/gMkHqYTB9I — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 21, 2020

He may not have coronavirus, but he clearly has a very serious case of uncontrollable logorrhea. https://t.co/VprokNA1Iv — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 21, 2020

Honestly the man is a crime against English https://t.co/1oIrg83PCp — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 21, 2020

The man with sole authority to launch US nuclear weapons https://t.co/YcGNV1sYjI — ProfTalmadge (@ProfTalmadge) May 21, 2020

From the South Lawn. @realDonaldTrump "I tested very positively in another sense. I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative."



When are you getting your Physical and Mental check up for the love of all that is holy? — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 21, 2020

"Positively toward the negative" feels like a good slogan for the upcoming campaign. https://t.co/P4kAYYp1aR — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 21, 2020