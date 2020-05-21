Asked If He’ll Wear a Mask at Michigan Plant, Trump Calls for Reopening Churches: WATCH

As he left for Michigan on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump was again asked if he’ll wear a mask during his visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti.

“I don’t know. We’re going to look at it. A lot of people have asked me that question,” Trump said. “I want to get our country back to normal. I want to normalize. One of the other things I want to do is get the churches open. The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of the Democrat governors. I want to get our churches open, and we’re going to take a very strong position on that very soon.”

The plant Trump will visit requires visitors to wear masks, and Michigan officials have implored the president to do so.

As for churches, the CDC’s guidance for reopening houses of worship has been held up because the White House doesn’t want to put restrictions on them, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the CDC’s report about a COVID-19 cluster linked to a church in rural Arkansas that killed three people and infected dozens of others.