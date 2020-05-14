Fight Breaks Out Over Doll With Noose At Anti-Lockdown ‘Judgment Day’ Protest in Michigan: WATCH

A fight erupted among anti-lockdown protesters at the Michigan Capitol on Thursday, after some objected to the display of a doll with a noose around its neck.

MLive.com reports: J. Scott Park, an MLive photographer, witnessed the fight break out after a man carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax and an American flag removed the flag from the can. Attached to the bottom of the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose. Organizers of the protest called the display “hate speech” and when one protester tried to take the doll off the flag a skirmish broke out. The man who brought the flag fled away from the fight and to the lawn of the Capitol where Michigan State Police surrounded him. The man was taken into the Capitol building following the altercation. Michigan State Police reported there were no injuries and no arrests were made. MSP public information officer Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the man who brought the flag was interviewed by police and he will be allowed to press charges if he elects to.

More from the Hill: Armed protestors gathered outside the state Capitol in Michigan on Thursday for planned “judgment day” demonstrations against the state’s stay-at-home order. The protests follow previous large gatherings of activists at the Capitol. The demonstration was organized by a conservative militia group, Michigan United for Liberty, the Associated Press reported. … Many previous demonstrations have shown protestors defying state orders by gathering without masks and standing close together. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Wednesday, “I don’t particularly want to see people congregating, period. We know that contributes to spread.”

Noose on a necked doll, That’s fugged up… pic.twitter.com/JZPIfZRW4q — Djane Unchained (@cuddlymoose) May 14, 2020

What is happening in Michigan today? What is wrong with people?



A lynched doll? Racist flags? This is America. #MichiganProtest #Michigan pic.twitter.com/ojVWwMxMH3 May 14, 2020

Man with a noose doll and an axe created quite the disturbance on the steps of the capitol in Lansing. He was eventually detained by police and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/Co82e6VJae — Jim Sutton (@JimSuttonPhotog) May 14, 2020

This is the guy. With his ax in the garbage can and the doll with a noose around its neck. pic.twitter.com/IYQrx5ws4V — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) May 14, 2020

Rain steadily falling now over the Michigan Capitol protest.



Currently, crowd is smaller than April 30 event. pic.twitter.com/mVVk5JYgty — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) May 14, 2020