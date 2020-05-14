Obamagate, Richard Burr, Michael Flynn, Jeff Bezos, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, ‘RPDR,’ Taylor Swift, Liam Payne, The 1975, Trevor Donovan: HOT LINKS

‘OBAMAGATE’: Trump demands Obama be made to testify in the Senate. It is, in effect, the new birtherism: an unfounded campaign against the legitimacy of America’s first black president that Trump is trying to exploit to rally the political faithful.

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

“If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would’ve been in jail a long time ago, & I’m talking with 50-year sentences…people should be going to jail for this stuff…this was all Obama. This was all Biden”: Trump suggests Obama & Biden should be in prison pic.twitter.com/MOwPvpYRu4 May 14, 2020

LOCK HIM UP: Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence chair amid insider trading probe

#WINNING: US weekly jobless claims rise 2.981 million, vs 2.7 million expected

REVIVED: Appeals court rules against Trump on emoluments clause

FLYNN CASE: Federal Judge Calls Barr’s Bluff, Appoints Retired Judge To Argue Against The DOJ

EAT THE RICH: Jeff Bezos poised to become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits

Global economic collapse is going to make Jeff Bezos a trillionaire. Amazon workers still can't take bathroom breaks though. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) May 13, 2020

‘WE’LL DIE’: Gay bars worldwide scramble to avert coronavirus collapse

QUEEROTICA: Artists Luke and Carlos are naked and in love

KNOWING YOUR AUDIENCE: Lady Gaga is selling ‘Chromatica’ jockstraps

lady gaga designing the chromatica jockstrap pic.twitter.com/sFBlH94eQE — Luigi M. (@LuigiM227) May 11, 2020

GAY HISTORY: The artists who had sex and made art in New York City’s derelict piers. The author of the most comprehensive exploration of the New York City queer hotspot speaks on some of the visionaries who turned a set of decaying piers into works of art.

FASHIONABLE: Liam Payne displays his incredibly toned abs in sporty shorts as he goes shirtless for new Hugo campaign

‘DAISIES’: Are Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Releasing a New Song Together?

TEASER OF THE DAY: Heidi’s ghost returns on RuPaul’s Drag Race

FWIW: IKEA Wants You To Stop Masturbating In Their Stores

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: The 1975, “Guys’

PRIDE FOREVER: Who Threw the First Brick at Hollywood Boulevard?

Taking Hollywood by storm! These LGBTQ storytellers and icons are creating unforgettable work in TV, movies, music, life, and so much more! Take a peek into how they landed a spot on our June cover. https://t.co/XjBzjakcbc Illustration by Jack Hughes for EW pic.twitter.com/gZJWD2BTBz — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 13, 2020

THURSDAY THIRST: Trevor Donovan