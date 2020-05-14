Towleroad Gay News

Obamagate, Richard Burr, Michael Flynn, Jeff Bezos, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, ‘RPDR,’ Taylor Swift, Liam Payne, The 1975, Trevor Donovan: HOT LINKS

‘OBAMAGATE’: Trump demands Obama be made to testify in the Senate. It is, in effect, the new birtherism: an unfounded campaign against the legitimacy of America’s first black president that Trump is trying to exploit to rally the political faithful.

LOCK HIM UP: Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence chair amid insider trading probe

#WINNING: US weekly jobless claims rise 2.981 million, vs 2.7 million expected

REVIVED: Appeals court rules against Trump on emoluments clause

FLYNN CASE: Federal Judge Calls Barr’s Bluff, Appoints Retired Judge To Argue Against The DOJ

EAT THE RICH: Jeff Bezos poised to become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits

‘WE’LL DIE’: Gay bars worldwide scramble to avert coronavirus collapse

QUEEROTICA: Artists Luke and Carlos are naked and in love

KNOWING YOUR AUDIENCE: Lady Gaga is selling ‘Chromatica’ jockstraps

GAY HISTORY: The artists who had sex and made art in New York City’s derelict piers. The author of the most comprehensive exploration of the New York City queer hotspot speaks on some of the visionaries who turned a set of decaying piers into works of art.

FASHIONABLE: Liam Payne displays his incredibly toned abs in sporty shorts as he goes shirtless for new Hugo campaign

‘DAISIES’: Are Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Releasing a New Song Together?

TEASER OF THE DAY: Heidi’s ghost returns on RuPaul’s Drag Race

FWIW: IKEA Wants You To Stop Masturbating In Their Stores

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: The 1975, “Guys’ 

PRIDE FOREVER: Who Threw the First Brick at Hollywood Boulevard?

THURSDAY THIRST: Trevor Donovan

