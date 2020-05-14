Obamagate, Richard Burr, Michael Flynn, Jeff Bezos, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, ‘RPDR,’ Taylor Swift, Liam Payne, The 1975, Trevor Donovan: HOT LINKS

‘OBAMAGATE’: Trump demands Obama be made to testify in the Senate. It is, in effect, the new birtherism: an unfounded campaign against the legitimacy of America’s first black president that Trump is trying to exploit to rally the political faithful.
“If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would’ve been in jail a long time ago, & I’m talking with 50-year sentences…people should be going to jail for this stuff…this was all Obama. This was all Biden”: Trump suggests Obama & Biden should be in prison pic.twitter.com/MOwPvpYRu4— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
LOCK HIM UP: Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence chair amid insider trading probe
#WINNING: US weekly jobless claims rise 2.981 million, vs 2.7 million expected
REVIVED: Appeals court rules against Trump on emoluments clause
FLYNN CASE: Federal Judge Calls Barr’s Bluff, Appoints Retired Judge To Argue Against The DOJ
EAT THE RICH: Jeff Bezos poised to become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
‘WE’LL DIE’: Gay bars worldwide scramble to avert coronavirus collapse
QUEEROTICA: Artists Luke and Carlos are naked and in love
KNOWING YOUR AUDIENCE: Lady Gaga is selling ‘Chromatica’ jockstraps
GAY HISTORY: The artists who had sex and made art in New York City’s derelict piers. The author of the most comprehensive exploration of the New York City queer hotspot speaks on some of the visionaries who turned a set of decaying piers into works of art.
FASHIONABLE: Liam Payne displays his incredibly toned abs in sporty shorts as he goes shirtless for new Hugo campaign
‘DAISIES’: Are Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Releasing a New Song Together?
TEASER OF THE DAY: Heidi’s ghost returns on RuPaul’s Drag Race
FWIW: IKEA Wants You To Stop Masturbating In Their Stores
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: The 1975, “Guys’
PRIDE FOREVER: Who Threw the First Brick at Hollywood Boulevard?
THURSDAY THIRST: Trevor Donovan