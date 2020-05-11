‘Gay Dads Club’ — Anderson Cooper Received Call from Elton John After Becoming a Father

Anderson Cooper appeared on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy SiriusXM radio show on Monday and revealed more about his son Wyatt and what has happened since becoming a father, including getting a call from Elton John.

“Was he welcoming you officially to the gay dads club?” asked Cohen.

“I guess so,” Anderson laughed. “He’s paved the way in a lot of different ways. It was lovely.”

Anderson also said that his mother Gloria Vanderbilt was aware that he was planning on being a father before her death.

“I was able to tell her before she died that I was going to have a son,” said Anderson. “She had been wanting me to have a kid for a long time.”

Anderson and Andy also talked about what the upcoming New Years Eve celebrations might be like.

And they chatted about current events as well, including his interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has been pushing for the city to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.