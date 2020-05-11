Senate Majority, Kim Petras, Ben Platt, Cher, Princeton, ’60 Minutes’, Jake Picking, Little Richard: HOT LINKS

SENATE MAJORITY. Republicans are worried: “Compounding their anxiety are recent polls showing Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), a once-safe incumbent, now trailing his Democratic opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who was also seen as cruising to reelection, in a dead heat with Democrat Theresa Greenfield. Incumbent GOP Sens. Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Martha McSally (Ariz.) are well behind in the polls, while Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) are in toss-up races.”

A PLAN. Savage ad contrasts Obama-Biden’s pandemic preparation with Trump-Pence’s.

AHMAUD ARBERY. Georgia attorney general requests federal probe of “black while jogging” murder: “We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

JOE BIDEN. Washington Post op-ed slams Trump’s “baldfaced lie” about coronavirus testing: “It’s been more than two months since Trump claimed that ‘anybody that wants a test can get a test.’ It was a baldfaced lie when he said it, and it still isn’t remotely true. If we’re going to have thriving workplaces, restaurants, stores and parks, we need widespread testing. Trump can’t seem to provide it — to say nothing of worker safety protocols, consistent health guidelines or clear federal leadership to coordinate a responsible reopening.”

IVY LEAGUE SCHOLAR. Princeton has first black valedictorian in its 274-year history. “Nicholas Johnson, who was named valedictorian of Princeton’s Class of 2020, called the achievement especially significant, given Princeton’s struggle in recent years, like numerous other prestigious universities, to confront its troubled history with slavery.”

DISHONEST POLITICS. 60 Minutes dumps on Trump’s coronavirus response. “President Trump cut a coronavirus researcher’s funding after unsubstantiated claims that COVID-19 is either manmade or leaked from a Chinese lab.”

.@CBS and their show, @60Minutes, are doing everything within their power, which is far less today than it was in the past, to defend China and the horrible Virus pandemic that was inflicted on the USA and the rest of the World. I guess they want to do business in China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

RUSSIA. Putin to “reopen” Russia despite spike in coronavirus cases making it fourth highest in world: “The Russian leader emphasised the lifting of restrictions would be gradual and that individual regions in the world’s largest country would need to tailor their approach to varying local conditions. Moscow for example has said it will keep its own lockdown measures in place until May 31.”

TRIBUTE OF THE DAY. Elton John calls Little Richard his biggest influence. “Without a doubt – musically, vocally and visually – he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore.”

PETE GERACIMO. Adele’s former trainer defends singer’s dramatic weight loss. “My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.”

