Colorado Cafe Packed with Unmasked Customers, Employees at Illegal Mother’s Day Reopening in Defiance of State’s COVID-19 Regulations: WATCH

A Colorado cafe was flooded with unmasked Mother’s Day customers when it reopened in defiance of the state’s COVID-19 public health orders which allows only takeout and delivery services.

Nick Puckett, a reporter’s for Colorado Community Media filmed the crowd packing the cafe. One customer cheered for Puckett, flashing a ‘thumbs-up’ sign.

Sharing the first bit of this video, where you hear me ask “the bouncer” if it’s cool to walk in. I did not “spy” on them, they were glad to have the attention. pic.twitter.com/ma0025MmB0 May 11, 2020

Governor Jared Polis issued a statement through his deputy press secretary Shelby Wieman: “These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community. Under Safer at Home, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption are still closed. Delivery and drive-up service is available. Coloradans can contact their local public health department if they believe someone is violating Safer at Home.”

The restaurant released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!”