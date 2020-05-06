Gay Adult Performer Under Fire After Attending Packed NYC Dance Party in Violation of COVID-19 Guidelines and Posting It on Instagram

A gay adult performer is being blasted on social media after photos and videos he had posted to his Instagram stories of a packed NYC dance party went viral. The party took place late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The NY Post reports: “Adult performer Ian Frost appeared to have deactivated his Instagram account as of Tuesday, but not before others shared footage they say he posted showing more than a dozen people crammed into an apartment for a raucous bash. The footage shared on social media showed a mostly shirtless crowd dancing together under strobe lights.”

Journalist Yashar Ali posted to Twitter: “In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC. So reckless. The DJ, DJ Alec Brian, has deactivated his Instagram. … This is how the party’s DJ, DJ Alec Brian, responded to a friend of mine. He says he had to take the paying gig to pay his rent (what about the rest of NYC and who paid him?) He added ‘by no means do I condon [Sic] or support social gatherings of this nature.’ This story keeps getting better and better! @IanFrostok did an interview about living in isolation! He certainly wasn’t living in isolation last night and early this morning!”

1. In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC



The DJ, DJ Alec Brian, has deactivated his Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztCeEx9JRW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 5, 2020

People are fucking dying left and right and the gays are having full on house parties on a Monday night in NYC. JAIL pic.twitter.com/6f8Q2YzAJf — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) May 5, 2020

The DJ at the party, Alec Brian, wrote that he had done the party to pay his bills.

In early April, Brian had advised people to stay home and have a “dance party for one.”

One Instagram user who had posted videos of the event to his story to scold the participants, commented, “the guy coughing on his HAND and then touching the guy he’s dancing with is the cherry on the corona cake. … a shitty recreation of the opening scene in The Normal Heart.”

The NY Post adds: “The Big Apple remains under strict lockdown orders with gatherings of any size banned. Residents in New York must also remain six feet apart while in public — and any violations can come up with fines of up to $1,000.”