Tiger King’s Joe Exotic to Formally Seek Presidential Pardon from Donald Trump

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic is planning to formally seek a pardon from Donald Trump and his legal team is planning a PR campaign involving a bus traveling to the White House to be unveiled shortly, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports: “They wrapped a big bus and plan to roll out the big announcement in a few days, but the endgame is clear … get Joe out of prison. There are interesting grounds for a pardon. For starters, Joe told everyone who would listen that he wanted Carol dead and even suggested to various people — some he hardly knew — that he’d pay as much as $50,000 to have Carol murdered.”

In early April, the subject of pardoning Joe Exotic was brought up to Trump by a White House reporter, who asked, “The man who’s the star of this is a former zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence. He’s asking you for a pardon, saying he was unfairly convicted. Your son yesterday jokingly said that he was going to advocate for it. and I’m just wondering if you’ve seen the show and if you have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic.”

Trump said he’d take a look at it.