Trump Blows Gasket After Midnight Over Brutal GOP-Crafted Ad Exposing His Disastrous Coronavirus Response

Donald Trump lost it at 12:45 am Tuesday morning after seeing a new ad from The Lincoln Project that replaces Ronald Reagan’s famous phrase “Morning in America” with “Mourning in America” and exposes Trump’s failed coronavirus response.

TRUMP saw this at 1 AM and went into DEFCOM 5 Tweet Storm. Enjoy! Sending it along to Mrs. Moonface @KellyannePolls asking what she did to George to make him do this. I have a few people I'd like to straighten out. https://t.co/eC0LlJEGxA — Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) May 5, 2020

Says the ad’s narrator: “There’s mourning in America. Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economies in decades. … And now Americans are asking, ‘If we have another year like this, will there even be an America?’”

The ad was crafted by The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans.

Raged Trump: A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to……..because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson……..lost for Evan “McMuffin” McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to “O”, & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!”

