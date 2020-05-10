Kristen Wiig and Tina Fey Zoom in to SNL with Reassuring Messages for Mother’s Day: WATCH

Saturday Night Live alums Kristen Wiig and Tina Fey joined last night’s SNL-At-Home episode to offer a few thoughts ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Wiig slunk down on a floor surrounded by candles and sent a personal message to her mother (a “muscle lady” who looks a lot like her daughter!).

“I don’t know if I appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” said Wiig, but said she was thankful for all the things that she was taught.

“Like breastfeeding,” added Wiig, holding up a plate of chicken breasts.

Wiig also offered a special song for the occasion.

Fey, who Zoomed in to Weekend Update, said she misses going to the grocery store, but she’s been getting some great hacks off the internet.

“For example, did you know that if you’re baking cookies, and you don’t have any flour, you can just go to bed?” quipped Fey. “Yeah. You can all just shut your mouths and go to bed.”

Fey also said she’s focusing on the lessons she has learned, like the fact that she doesn’t know Latin and has been making it up and teaching gibberish to her kid. She has also found ways to find humor in her social isolating.

“When the news is too much, and I need to laugh, I think about three months ago when everybody was worried about Meghan Markle and Pence Harry,” she said. “Ohmigod! You’re free, guys! No one cares about who pays for your Vancouver security detail anymore. I can’t even remember what they look like. I think they both had eyes?”

Fey offered a prayer as well: “This Mother’s Day, give us the grace to accept the things that cannot be changed. Like the sheets. Can’t do it anymore! I’ve changed them like eight times already. Shouldn’t they just be clean forever now? Give us the courage to change the things we can, like our Zoom background. Tropical beach, to a picture of Governor Cuomo holding you like a baby. You can hit his nipple ring like a rattle!”

Check out the rest of her appearance below.