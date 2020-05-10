Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Self-Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, and Dr. Anthony Fauci are all self-quarantining after exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Fauci is doing a “modified quarantine” after having a “low risk” contact with a White House staffer and was “not in close proximity to the person who tested positive during the time when that person was known to be positive for the virus,” CNN reported. The other two top health officials are in a two-week quarantine.

The staffer to whom the officials were exposed was not identified, but news outlets speculate it may have been Katie Miller, the wife of Trump adviser and white nationalist Stephen Miller.