Lara Trump Says Biden Should Open All Files to Prove He’s Innocent of Sexual Assault Charges, Neglects to Demand Her Father-In-Law Do the Same: WATCH

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on FOX News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday to discuss the sexual assault charges against Joe Biden.
Ignoring the 25 sexual misconduct charges by various women against her father-in-law, Lara Trump told Judge Jeanine: “I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent you would go to any length possible, Judge, to try and clear your name including allowing people to open up files like that and make sure you’ve turned over every single leaf to prove your innocence!”
The full interview:
