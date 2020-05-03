Lara Trump Says Biden Should Open All Files to Prove He’s Innocent of Sexual Assault Charges, Neglects to Demand Her Father-In-Law Do the Same: WATCH

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on FOX News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday to discuss the sexual assault charges against Joe Biden.

Ignoring the 25 sexual misconduct charges by various women against her father-in-law, Lara Trump told Judge Jeanine: “I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent you would go to any length possible, Judge, to try and clear your name including allowing people to open up files like that and make sure you’ve turned over every single leaf to prove your innocence!”

Does she… know her father-in-law has been accused of sexual assault by like 25 women and hasn’t offered a shred of evidence to refute anything? https://t.co/DBI9xDB5KT May 3, 2020

The full interview:

.@LaraLeaTrump is here to react to the latest sexual assault allegation against presumptive democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden and says that Biden stating “I don’t remember” is not an acceptable defense. pic.twitter.com/eV5SFuGQR0 May 3, 2020

Lara Trump does something no one thought was EVER possible. She left Judge Jeanine SPEECHLESS with her thoughts on allegations against Joe Biden.



Um, she does realize what her father-in-law said on a hot mic in 2005 for Access Hollywood, right? 🧐 https://t.co/RRNW9en7gv — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 3, 2020

THEN WHY WON'T TRUMP GIVE HIS DNA IN THE LAWSUIT?



WHY WON'T HE RELEASE HIS TAXES, APPRENTICE TAPES, ETC?



WHY DID HE REFUSE TO TURN OVER ANY RECORDS TO THE HOUSE AND SENATE FOR THE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS?



SHUT THE HECK UP LARA GRIFTER https://t.co/TosCnBiQYp — kj martin= (@martin_kj) May 3, 2020

Then why doesn't Trump give his DNA to E. Jean Caroll's laeyers? Hmmm? How about that @LaraLeaTrump @realDonaldTrump? Why won't The Godfather give up his DNA to prove he is innocent? — CKhodir (@ch_khodir) May 3, 2020

Typical of the Trump family. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing to prove his innocence of the allegations made by 20 plus women. @LaraLeaTrump is as stupid as stupid can be. https://t.co/hNk6XKWjp5 — Bill Wiesbach (@bill_wiesbach) May 3, 2020

@LaraLeaTrump is totally aware of how hypocritical she is. That's why she'll never try to pull this crap on any other place but Faux news. — Jsavy (@jsavy) May 3, 2020