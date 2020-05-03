Biden Accuser ‘Abruptly’ Canceled FOX News Sunday Interview, Didn’t Use ‘Sexual Harassment’ in Complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault 27 years ago, “abruptly” canceled a FOX News Sunday interview on Friday afternoon, shortly after Biden’s interview denying the allegations aired on Morning Joe, according to Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere, setting off “consternation” at FOX.

NEWS – Tara Reade abruptly canceled the interview she was scheduled to record on Friday afternoon with Chris Wallace for @FoxNewsSunday, to air Sunday morning.



Reade told Fox on Friday, sometime after @JoeBiden's interview with @morningmika. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 2, 2020

Fox News had been very excited about booking Reade, given that it would have been her first network television interview. Wallace was getting ready for the conversation. There’s consternation internally that it isn’t happening. May 2, 2020

Reade told the Wall Street Journal, “I’m digesting and processing everything he said. I will respond.”

Reade told the AP that she didn’t use the words “sexual harassment” in the complaint, which has not been found. Biden has said he is unaware of any complaint and has called on the National Archives to dig it up.

Said Reade to the AP: “I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable. I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault. … I talked about sexual harassment, retaliation. The main word I used – and I know I didn’t use sexual harassment — I used ‘uncomfortable.’ And I remember ‘retaliation.’”

Reade said she “chickened out” by not filing “full harassment or assault allegations” against Biden.