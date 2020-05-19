Unscripted Realness: HBO Max’s ‘Legendary’ Voguing Reality Competition is Here — TRAILER

Legendary, the new reality show competition which pits 8 voguing ballroom houses against one another in 9 separate balls under the eyes of celebrity judges, just released an official trailer. If you’ve seen Pose or Paris Is Burning you know the territory. $100,000 is at stake for the winning house.

Legendary‘s cast features MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, and judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The new HBO Max unscripted series has a reality show pedigree. David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams of Scout Productions (Queer Eye) executive produce with Jane Mun (People’s Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America’s Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America’s Best Dance Crew).