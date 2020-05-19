Space Force, Madonna Ransomware, Apple Stores, Ryan Seacrest ‘Stroke’, Meghan McCain, Seat Fillers, Gay TikTok Dance: HOT LINKS

APPLE. Customers to receive mandatory temperature checks before entering reopened stores: “Customers will also be screened for other symptoms caused by Covid-19, like a cough. Apple said occupancy will be limited in stores, and employees will be focused on ‘one-on-one, personalized service.'”

RED WARNING SIGNS? What Trump’s campaign spending reveals. “Joe, you tell me what it means for Donald Trump in May that he needs to reinforce, shore up his base in the panhandle of Florida in may of 2020? That is a flashing red warning sign, not just they’re in trouble, but know they’re in trouble.”

MUELLER MATERIALS. Democrats want grand jury docs: “The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Monday told the Supreme Court that the House needs secret Mueller grand jury materials to determine if there is new evidence of impeachable offenses involving President Donald Trump.”

AMERICAN IDOL. Ryan Seacrest says he was exhausted during finale when viewers thought he was having a stroke.

HOLY SEAT FILLERS. Football team fills empty seats with sex dolls to fill stands during pandemic.

MEGHAN MCCAIN. Obama is to blame for the culture wars. “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

AHMAUD ARBERY. Video surfaces of Glynn County PD attempting to tase him in 2017. “The video comes to light as law enforcement in the area faces scrutiny after Arbery was shot dead by two white men while out for a run in February. Police did not initially arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael, who chased down and killed the unarmed Arbery, and a prosecutor assigned to the case wrote a lengthy memo explaining why the killing was legally justified. In a joint statement to the Guardian, lawyers working for the Arbery family described the video as a clear depiction of ‘a situation where Ahmaud was harassed by Glynn county police officers’.”

FLORIDA. COVID-19 chart creator canned for refusing to cook death toll numbers: “Rebekah Jones said in an email to CBS12 News that her removal was ‘not voluntary’ and that she was removed from her position because she was ordered to censor some data, but refused to ‘manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.'”

JACOB WOHL. Right-wing scammer in legal trouble: “Roger Sollenberger reported in Salon Friday that the Arizona attorney general is ‘actively pursuing collection efforts‘ against Wohl, who failed to make any payments toward the nearly $38,000 the Arizona Corporation Commission ordered he pay in fines for misleading investors.”

UNINTENTIONALLY HILARIOUS PANDEMIC WARNING OF THE DAY. Don’t touch a stranger’s balls.

RANSOMWARE. Madonna is new target of hackers who stole personal data: “The hackers who stole confidential files about stars including Lady Gaga, U2 and Bruce Springsteen from a top entertainment law firm claim to have sold information on Donald Trump to a secret buyer, and now say they’re demanding at least $1 million for details on Madonna.”

UTAH. Gubernatorial candidates to appear in forum on LGBTQ issues. “Equality Utah, a political advocacy organization for LGBTQ rights, will host the GOP candidates for governor in an online forum on Friday, FOX 13 confirmed. Thomas Wright, Spencer Cox, Greg Hughes and Jon Huntsman Jr. are all scheduled to participate.”

TIKTOK DANCE OF THE DAY. Andydazzle.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Space Force.

HOT TUB TUESDAY. Kelechi Kalu.