Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Photo Shoot from His Hot Tub

Lil Nas X was getting busy in his hot tub on Saturday night, sharing a racy photo shoot with his social media followers on Twitter and Instagram.

The out 21-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper jokingly captioned his photos “no homo.”

The singer (aka Montero Lamar Hill) told The Guardian in a lengthy interview in early April that he had originally “planned to die with the secret” of his sexual orientation but that changed when he rocketed to fame as Lil Nas X.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he added, saying that it’s “super hard” for closeted fans in middle school and high school to come out. Lil Nas X also said his family has been “quiet on” his sexuality: “it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about.”