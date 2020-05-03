Ted Cruz Rails at Hollywood for Taking Gay Stuff Out of Movies for the Chinese: WATCH

With coronavirus-related deaths in Texas hitting all time highs, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on FOX News Sunday morning to rail about …. Hollywood “kowtowing” to the Chinese government.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about a piece of legislation he’s sponsoring called the Script Act: “[Chinese officials] have really bullied Hollywood and Hollywood producers roll over about it. You’ve mentioned a couple of films before Top Gun, Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“It really is tragic that Hollywood has been willing, over and over again, to kowtow to the Chinese communists and let the Chinese government censor American movies,” Cruz agreed. Referencing Top Gun, Cruz added that “we’re saying Maverick is afraid of the damn Chinese communists.”

“And how about Bohemian Rhapsody!” Bartiromo interjected. “The Chinese communist government wanted them to edit out part when [Freddie] was gay? How do you tell the story of Bohemian Rhapsody and not say that Freddie was gay?”

“You don’t,” Cruz frothed. “But Hollywood was more than happy to edit the scene out. They did it because the Chinese government didn’t want to acknowledge that Freddy Mercury was homosexual. Look, that’s a huge part of the story! The problem is Hollywood is more interested in making millions of dollars from the Chinese market than they are in free speech, than they are in artistic integrity. What the Script Act says is if you want access to the Pentagon, you can’t let the Chinese censor their movies.”