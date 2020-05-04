Listen to U.S. Supreme Court Arguments LIVE for the First Time Ever Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: AUDIO

For the first time in history, the public will be able to hear arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court as the nation’s highest legal body tries to adapt to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. And you can listen below, starting at 10 am ET.

NPR reports: “Because the arguments are conducted over the phone, the justices and the lawyers cannot see one another, and listeners will all try to imagine where the justices and lawyers are sitting or standing in their homes to hear or present arguments. While most of the lawyers will be in their homes, the government’s lawyers will be making their arguments from the office of the Solicitor General, and in a bow to formality, they plan to wear their usual formal morning coat attire.”

The justices will ask questions one by one, in order of seniority. What will be missing from the hearings are the nuances of gesture and reaction observed when cases are argued in person.

NPR adds: “Monday’s case presents a trademark question — not exactly the kind of thing to rivet public attention. And it is the only case of the day. Clearly, the court is using this relatively unimportant case to see how the system is working, and whether it needs to be adjusted in any way — in short, to work out the bugs.”