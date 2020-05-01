‘Queer as Folk’ Cast Reunites Virtually to Benefit LGBT Centers Amid Pandemic: WATCH LIVE

Most of the main cast members from Queer As Folk are slated to reunite virtually at 2 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

The cast’s “May Day Home Stay Gay Play” will benefit LGBT community centers that are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People reports: Sharon Gless (Debbie), Peter Paige (Emmett), Michelle Clunie (Melanie), Hal Sparks (Michael), Randy Harrison (Justin) and Robert Gant (Ben), alongside creators Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman are all expected to appear on the livestream, with more cast members expected to be announced. “It’s almost our 20 Year Anniversary, WTF? Please come help us reminisce and raise money for an amazing organization,” wrote Harrison on Instagram about the upcoming reunion, before adding. “I’m not a reliable source of further information, but I will be there and I will be spilling. the. tea. You know me, yak yak yak.” Fans watching the reunion will be able to bid on show memorabilia while donating to CenterLink, which supports over 250 LGBTQ community centers nationwide.

Watch it live below.