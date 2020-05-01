Donald Trump, Michigan Protesters, Ryan Murphy, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Seth Peterson, Madonna, Sergeant Miles, ‘Little Mermaid,’ Lady Gaga, Indigo Girls: HOT LINKS

‘VERY GOOD PEOPLE’: Trump tweets support for Michigan protesters, some of whom were armed, as 2020 stress mounts

Trump’s “very good people” carried semi-automatic rifles into the Michigan state capitol yesterday and signs that called the Governor a “tyrant” and a “bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Ijq5jqB5ac — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 1, 2020

ONLY THE BEGINNING: Covid-19 Pandemic Likely to Last Two Years, Report Says. Because of its ability to spread from people who don’t appear to be ill, the virus may be harder to control than influenza, the cause of most pandemics in recent history, according to the report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

‘THE BEST TESTING’: Capitol physician says Senate lacks capacity to test all senators

POPCORN ALERT: New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing

CRONY CAPITALISM: US billionaires boost collective wealth by $406 billion as markets rebound in the coronavirus pandemic, report finds

HERE WE ARE: Gov. Larry Hogan: MD National Guard Protecting Test Kits From Feds At ‘Undisclosed Location’

‘I HAVE TO PLEASE THE GAYS’: The Little Mermaid’s Ariel reimagined as a gay man for Part Of Your World cover

BEST SERVED COLD: Ohio lesbian gets revenge on Trump-loving sheriff who ‘sacked her because she’s gay’ by beating him in primary

NOW STREAMING: Hollywood Is Ryan Murphy’s Response To Years Of The Industry’s Homophobia

QUARANTINE DIARY: Madonna plans to ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’ after testing positive for antibodies

WHO DIDN’T?: I Hooked Up With My Best Friend and Regret It. “At some point, he guided my head towards his junk. I say guided because it wasn’t like he was forcing anything – more like testing the waters.”

COVER OF THE DAY: Kelly Clarkson Sings Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ for Kellyoke From Home

BACK STORY: Inside Netflix’s tender tearjerker, ‘A Secret Love,’ and taking on queer erasure

OOPS: Britney Spears Says She Burned Down Her Home Gym

BUSTED: A Spanish TV Anchor Was Accused Of Cheating After A Half-Naked Lady Showed Up In The Background Of His Live Video Call

Love In The Time of Corona –

Spanish journalist Alfonso Merlos is in hot water after a semi-naked woman walked into the background of an interview he was broadcasting from home. His jilted girlfriend dubbed the sordid affair “shameful.” https://t.co/VuWjaIm3EX — Danny Morrison (@molloy1916) April 29, 2020

AWW: 89-year-old surprised with Lady Gaga birthday parade after concert canceled

Ilse Gay was supposed to go see @ladygaga in Las Vegas for her birthday, but the show was unfortunately cancelled. For her 89th birthday, friends surprised her with a Lady Gaga parade! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GIWIyQ7JYk — Gaga Media 💗 (@GagaMediaDotNet) April 30, 2020

HOMOCON OF THE DAY: Trump-loving gay adult film producer claims restrictions on filming due to COVID-19 are ‘causing people to die’

Your moratorium is causing people to die there blood is on yours and the government hands. I hope you can sleep knowing what you're doing — Sergeant Miles INC. (@sergeant_porn) April 26, 2020

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Indigo Girls, “Country Radio”

FRIDAY FUR: Jaume Cusso Soto