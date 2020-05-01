Donald Trump, Michigan Protesters, Ryan Murphy, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Seth Peterson, Madonna, Sergeant Miles, ‘Little Mermaid,’ Lady Gaga, Indigo Girls: HOT LINKS

‘VERY GOOD PEOPLE’: Trump tweets support for Michigan protesters, some of whom were armed, as 2020 stress mounts
ONLY THE BEGINNING: Covid-19 Pandemic Likely to Last Two Years, Report Says. Because of its ability to spread from people who don’t appear to be ill, the virus may be harder to control than influenza, the cause of most pandemics in recent history, according to the report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
‘THE BEST TESTING’: Capitol physician says Senate lacks capacity to test all senators
POPCORN ALERT: New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing
CRONY CAPITALISM: US billionaires boost collective wealth by $406 billion as markets rebound in the coronavirus pandemic, report finds
HERE WE ARE: Gov. Larry Hogan: MD National Guard Protecting Test Kits From Feds At ‘Undisclosed Location’
‘I HAVE TO PLEASE THE GAYS’: The Little Mermaid’s Ariel reimagined as a gay man for Part Of Your World cover
BEST SERVED COLD: Ohio lesbian gets revenge on Trump-loving sheriff who ‘sacked her because she’s gay’ by beating him in primary
NOW STREAMING: Hollywood Is Ryan Murphy’s Response To Years Of The Industry’s Homophobia
QUARANTINE DIARY: Madonna plans to ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’ after testing positive for antibodies
WHO DIDN’T?: I Hooked Up With My Best Friend and Regret It. “At some point, he guided my head towards his junk. I say guided because it wasn’t like he was forcing anything – more like testing the waters.”
COVER OF THE DAY: Kelly Clarkson Sings Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ for Kellyoke From Home
BACK STORY: Inside Netflix’s tender tearjerker, ‘A Secret Love,’ and taking on queer erasure
OOPS: Britney Spears Says She Burned Down Her Home Gym
but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
BUSTED: A Spanish TV Anchor Was Accused Of Cheating After A Half-Naked Lady Showed Up In The Background Of His Live Video Call
AWW: 89-year-old surprised with Lady Gaga birthday parade after concert canceled
HOMOCON OF THE DAY: Trump-loving gay adult film producer claims restrictions on filming due to COVID-19 are ‘causing people to die’
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Indigo Girls, “Country Radio”
FRIDAY FUR: Jaume Cusso Soto
Blinding lights #gay #gayboy #gayespaña #gaybcnboy #gayman #gaypride #gaymen #gaylife #gayjock #gaycouple #gaysnap #gaytwink #gayfollow #gayfit #gayuk #gaysp #gayfrance #gayworld #gayguy #gaypic #gaymer #gayselfie #gaycute #gayscruff #gayusa #instagay #instagay #gaybarcelona #barcelona