Restaurant to Reopen Under COVID-19 Regulations with 50 Percent of Seats Filled by Mannequins

The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin Three Star restaurant in Virginia, is planning to hopefully reopen on May 29 in accordance with the governor’s orders, but has a plan to make it feel crowded under the expected rule that it only be at 50-percent capacity: fill half of the restaurant up with mannequins!

Writes the Washingtonian: “That’s right, life-size human dolls—kind of like that scene in Home Alone when Kevin throws a mannequin holiday party to fool the burglars. The chef (who majored in drama in college) has been working with Shirlington’s Signature Theatre to get the faux humans costumed in 1940s-era garb. Servers will be instructed to pour them wine and to ask them about their evening. Here’s hoping the actual diners don’t have any doll phobias.”

