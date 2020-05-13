Trevor Noah: ‘I Don’t Think Trump Actually Knows What ‘Obamagate’ is Either’ — WATCH

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah mocked Donald Trump’s Rose Garden press conference at which he wouldn’t say what “Obamagate,” the crime he accused former president Barack Obama of committing, actually way.

“Obamagate,” Trump declared. “It’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on from before I even got elected. It’s a disgrace that it happened, and if you look at what’s gone on and if you look at now all of the information that is being released and, from what I understand, that’s only the beginning. Some terrible things happened, and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. You’ll be seeing what’s going on over the coming weeks.”

When pressed on it by the reporter, Philip Rucker from the Washington Post, Trump snapped: “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”

“That’s just weird,” said Noah. “According to Trump, Obama committed the worst political crime in American history. But Trump won’t tell us what the crime is because it’s so obvious that you don’t even need to ask. Even though, everyone needs to ask.”

“Trump is treating Obama less like a criminal, and more like they’re in a relationship and Trump feels like Obama messed up,” Noah added, imitating Trump talking to Obama, “If you don’t know what you did wrong, well I’m not gonna tell you… My friends were right about you, never date a Leo!”

Noah added that it doesn’t even appear that Trump knows what ‘Obamagate’ is.

“I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn’t like should have the word ‘gate’ after it — Obama-gate, Salad-gate, Eric-gate.”

Noah also talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hearing before the Senate, and compared Fauci’s warnings about opening the country to early to a sports injury that one shouldn’t return to the field with.

Explained Noah: “Fauci has said this to Trump a million times. But I bet this time, Trump is way more likely to listen. Because now he’s watching it on TV. Yeah. Normally when you’re talking to him in real life, he’s too distracted by how much he wants to watch it on TV. And you know, I feel bad for Dr. Fauci. It feels like he’s always got to be the responsible adult in the room. That must suck for him. He’s a human being. He’s got other sides.”

“You know, I like doing crazy stuff too,” Noah growled, imitating Fauci. “One time, instead of my elbow, I sneezed into my arm. The CDC was not happy.”