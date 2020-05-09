Russell Tovey Learned to Dance to Dramatize a Famous Actor’s Troubled Flip Side in This New Music Video: WATCH

Actor Russell Tovey (Years And Years, Looking) stars in a new music video from classical pianist Fabio D’Andrea for which he had to learn to dance. In the clip, set to D’Andrea’s track “Something Left to Love”, Tovey plays a celebrity working a red carpet until we are plunged into the troubled place that fame has taken his head.

Said Tovey, who learned to dance at Pineapple Studios in Covent Garden London for the clip, to GSN: “This film shows the story of this celebrity being photographed and you think, ‘Wow, he’s obviously living the dream. He must be loving all this attention.’ But the reality is on the inside he’s struggling so much, with just being alive. As you become an adult, you can sometimes lose touch [with the child in yourself]. And especially if you’re in the public eye you can potentially lose touch of a sense of reality and self. You see yourself only projected through other people’s opinions of you and are judged by how you look. This is the storyline for this character, this hyper version of where I’m at in my career. There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with being a performer.”

Tovey said he hopes the video generates conversations about mental health, anxiety, and sadness: “If you connect with someone, it helps because you don’t feel alone and you don’t feel like it’s abnormal.”