SCOTUS to Hear Case Regarding Trump’s Tax Returns and Financial Info: LISTEN LIVE

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether the House of Representatives and a New York prosecutor can subpoena Donald Trump’s tax returns and financial records. The hearing begins at 10 am ET.

CNN reports: “Now the justices, including two of Trump’s nominees, will be drawn into some of the hottest political disputes of the day that also raise profound constitutional questions regarding Congress’ ability to investigate and the scope of executive power. The justices will render their decision sometime by early summer, potentially inserting a bombshell into the center the presidential campaign.”