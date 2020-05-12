Joe Biden Rips ‘Incompetent’ Trump Over COVID-19 Response: ‘We Have More Deaths, More of the Virus Than Any Nation in the World’ — WATCH

Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 in an interview Tuesday morning on Good Morning America when asked to comment on remarks Trump made Monday night that “we have prevailed” over the coronavirus.

Said Biden: “The truth is the truth. …. Anyone can’t get a test around the country. Granted, more tests are coming forward. But this needless complacency that the president has engaged in from the very beginning – he knew about this crisis all the way back in January and February. He’s been incompetent the way in which he has responded to it. We have 80,000 deaths. We have more deaths, we have more of the virus than any nation in the world. What’s the story here?”

More of the interview:

.@JoeBiden to @GStephanopoulos on what he'd tell the governors if he was president right now: "I'll tell the governors to listen to Dr. Fauci. Listen to the scientists…this is not politics, this is life." pic.twitter.com/1xumfZgHNf May 12, 2020

“That’s their right,” @JoeBiden says of people who choose not to vote for him because of Tara Reade’s allegations. “I think women should be believed…at the end of the day, the truth is the truth…this never happened.” pic.twitter.com/LBxCrltmbU — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2020