Joe Biden Rips ‘Incompetent’ Trump Over COVID-19 Response: ‘We Have More Deaths, More of the Virus Than Any Nation in the World’ — WATCH

Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 in an interview Tuesday morning on Good Morning America when asked to comment on remarks Trump made Monday night that “we have prevailed” over the coronavirus.
Said Biden: “The truth is the truth. …. Anyone can’t get a test around the country. Granted, more tests are coming forward. But this needless complacency that the president has engaged in from the very beginning – he knew about this crisis all the way back in January and February. He’s been incompetent the way in which he has responded to it. We have 80,000 deaths. We have more deaths, we have more of the virus than any nation in the world. What’s the story here?”
More of the interview: