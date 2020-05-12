Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. Officials Testify Before Senate Panel on Coronavirus: WATCH LIVE

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are scheduled to appear at 10 am ET to testify about safely reopening schools and workplaces amid the coronavirus crisis.

Redfield, Hahn, and Fauci are all self-quarantining after exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Fauci is doing a “modified quarantine” after having a “low risk” contact with a White House staffer and was “not in close proximity to the person who tested positive during the time when that person was known to be positive for the virus,” CNN reported. The other two top health officials are in a two-week quarantine.

The staffer to whom the officials were exposed was not identified, but news outlets speculate it may have been Katie Miller, the wife of Trump adviser and white nationalist Stephen Miller.