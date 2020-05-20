Chicago’s Sears Tower Appears to Be Disappointed After Power Outage: ‘The Perfect Depiction of 2020’

Chicago’s Sears Tower (for 11 years called the Willis Tower, a name nobody seems to care for) has gone viral on social media after a power outage left it darkened aside from some dim lighting at the top which made it appear to have a face.

I’ll never get this image of the disappointed sears tower out of my head pic.twitter.com/5xEuMBQqXo — Chase Moloney (@chasemoloney_) May 20, 2020

NBC Chicago reports: “Willis Tower remains without power Wednesday after record-setting rain led to extensive flooding. Willis Tower was closed to tenants and visitors after losing power early Monday and remained closed Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for EQ Office, which manages the building. About 8 inches of rain fell over Chicago from last Thursday to Sunday, marking the 4th wettest four day stretch in the city’s recorded weather history, which goes back to 1871, according to the National Weather Service.”

Everyone realizing that the sears tower has a face is the only comedic thing that has happened this year pic.twitter.com/oIg54AXvpa — Sᴀʟᴀᴍɪ (@topspittinwraps) May 20, 2020

thinking a lot about disappointed sears tower this morning pic.twitter.com/4sgzDKAPQV — 𝖇𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖓 (@smalltall) May 20, 2020

Apparently the Sears Tower is the last area to be unlocked in this video game. pic.twitter.com/3ojjTE1E4A — chicken and mentals (@karl_something) May 20, 2020

Sears Tower is the perfect depiction of 2020. #SearsTower pic.twitter.com/fi4n7Micws — Indeanel (@Indeanel) May 20, 2020

It looks like WaPo now wants Biden to pick the Sears Tower as his running mate pic.twitter.com/Hok3JCWzfh — Renna (@RennaW) May 20, 2020

The Sears Tower has been dark since Sunday. We’ve had floods and a fire in the area. pic.twitter.com/B02q1IwZb1 — MJA (@MJADetBos) May 20, 2020