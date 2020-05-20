Chicago’s Sears Tower Appears to Be Disappointed After Power Outage: ‘The Perfect Depiction of 2020’

Chicago’s Sears Tower (for 11 years called the Willis Tower, a name nobody seems to care for) has gone viral on social media after a power outage left it darkened aside from some dim lighting at the top which made it appear to have a face.
NBC Chicago reports: “Willis Tower remains without power Wednesday after record-setting rain led to extensive flooding. Willis Tower was closed to tenants and visitors after losing power early Monday and remained closed Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for EQ Office, which manages the building. About 8 inches of rain fell over Chicago from last Thursday to Sunday, marking the 4th wettest four day stretch in the city’s recorded weather history, which goes back to 1871, according to the National Weather Service.”