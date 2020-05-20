Mika Brzezinski to Meet with Twitter CEO About ‘Why Trump is Not Banned’ After Unloading on President’s Attacks: WATCH

MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has agreed to meet with her about Donald Trump’s tweets. Brzezinski’s announcement came after she unloaded on Trump for continuing attacks on her husband and Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

Said Brzezinski: “Donald, you’re a sick person! You’re a sick person! To put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just ’cause you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today. Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest, and empathy in others, and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day”

Mediaite reports: “For the past few weeks, Trump has attacked Morning Joe’s critical coverage on him by repeatedly dredging up a conspiracy theory accusation that Joe Scarborough, Brzezinski’s co-host and husband, murdered Lori Klausutis when she was his congressional intern. After blasting Trump as a “sick person” at the end of Morning Joe’s Wednesday program, Brzezinski told her social media followers that she was reaching out to Twitter to demand an answer for why Trump’s tweets are allowed.”

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree May 20, 2020

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020