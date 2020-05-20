Ruby Rose Abruptly Quits ‘Batwoman’ After One Season, Offers No Explanation

Ruby Rose, who starred in the first TV series focused on an LGBTQ Superhero as The CW’s Batwoman, has quit the groundbreaking series after one season.

Rose released a statement: “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

Producers released their own statement: “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Variety adds: “After Rose revealed last September that she had undergone emergency surgery for two herniated discs, questions arose as to which project had contributed to the injuries she sustained. But a source familiar with the situation tells Variety that Rose’s decision ‘had nothing to do with her health or injury.'”